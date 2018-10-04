Rise in cyber-crime and budget cuts bring 'fundamental challenges' to police, West Yorkshire's police commissioner warns

POLICING is facing “fundamental challenges” with a rise in cyber-crime and human trafficking coming as budgets are increasingly squeezed, West Yorkshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner has said.

Labour’s Mark Burns-Williamson spoke out as he published his annual report.

West Yorkshires Police & Crime Commissioner Mark Burns-Williamson.

He said: “Policing is currently facing fundamental challenges from an increase in more complex and demanding crime such as cyber crime, missing people and human trafficking, coupled with a continued lack of funding from central government. Against this backdrop I will continue to do my best in conjunction with the police and our partners to help keep our communities safe.”

Home Secretary Sajid Javid has pledged that policing budgets will be looked at as part of next year’s spending review.

Mr Burns-Williamson also said he had boosted support for victims of crime in West Yorkshire.

He said: “We now have an expanded, more accessible service available to victims of all ages through the new Victim Support contract. We have established specialised victims hubs in each district of West Yorkshire as well as commissioning a live chat facility.”

However, his report reveals satisfaction in the police among victims of crime deteriorated in the year 2017/18, with people “frustrated with slow response times and not being kept informed”.