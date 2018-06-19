Robber jumped on woman's back in York then searched her clothing after she fell

A would-be robber jumped on a woman's back as she walked near the river in York.

The woman in her 40s had been walking along Blue Bridge Lane, near to the little blue bridge and River Ouse behind Mecca Bingo, when she was approached from behind by a man.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "The man jumped on the victim’s back causing her to fall to the ground. It is then believed the man has searched the victim’s clothing for money.

"It is believed nothing was taken during the incident.

"The area was busy at the time of the offence and officers are asking anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward with information."

The attempted robbery took place at around 5pm on Wednesday, June 13.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting reference 12180105361.

Information can also be passed on anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.