Robber stole cash from safe at Neighbourhood Bar in Leeds after knifepoint threat

A robber stole money from the safe of a bar in Leeds after threatening a staff member at knifepoint.

West Yorkshire Police today released CCTV images of a man they want to trace in connection with the armed robbery at Neighbourhood Bar.

The crime happened at the bar in Greek Street at 4am on Monday, May 28

A police spokesman said: "The suspect forced a member of staff back into the bar at knifepoint and demanded that he open the safe. The suspect then stole cash.

"The suspect then made off on a dark coloured bicycle towards East Parade and then towards the Headrow."

Anyone with information asked to contact Leeds District Crime Team on 101, quoting crime reference 13180256785.

Information can also be reported via the Contact Us section on the force website or anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.