Robbers pulled woman with walking stick to floor and stole purse - Bradford police CCTV appeal

Two robbers pulled a woman with a walking stick to the ground in Bradford city centre before snatching her purse.

Now police have released an image of two men they want to identify as part of the ongoing investigation.

Police want to identify the men pictured in this CCTV image.

The robbery happened in Dale Street at about 4.50pm on Boxing Day when the 67-year-old woman was pulled to the ground by two men who made off with her purse.

The victim, who uses a walking stick, suffered some grazes to her hands but was otherwise uninjured.

Detective Inspector Mark Taylor, of Bradford District CID, said: “This was clearly a targeted attack on a vulnerable woman and we are keen to identify these males.”

Anyone who can help is asked to contact Bradford District CID on 101, quoting crime reference 13180645903.

Information can also be reported via the live chat facility on the force website or anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.