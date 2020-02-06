Rolex stolen from York house while elderly man visited wife in hospital

An elderly man has had a £20,000 Rolex watch stolen from his house in York while he visited his wife in hospital.

It happened near Vernon House in the Vernon Close area of Bishopthorpe between 3pm and 10pm.

Vernon Close, Bishopthorpe, York (Photo: Google)

The suspects got into the house by using a garden implement to gain entry through a rear window, while the 70-year-old homeowner was visiting his wife in hospital.

The victim was recovering from a heart attack himself and his wife had just been admitted to hospital after suffering a stroke.

The suspects stole a Rolex watch valued at £20,000 and a gold chain.

Investigating Officer David Pegg, from North Yorkshire Police, said: “This is a particularly horrific crime committed against an elderly couple, not least because the husband came home after visiting his wife in hospital, to discover they had been burgled.

"He was understandably distressed at the discovery, especially as his wife had only just been admitted to hospital earlier that day after having a stroke whilst he was in the middle of recovering from a heart attack himself.

“It’s our absolute priority to catch those responsible and we’re appealing to anyone with any information that could help our investigation to get in touch.

"In particular, we’d like to hear from anyone who noticed anything suspicious or has any CCTV or dash-cam footage taken in the area at the time to contact us.”

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for David Pegg. You can also email David.Pegg@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12200020324.