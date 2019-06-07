Rotherham fraudster ordered to repay £15,000 after stealing money from elderly friend

A Rotherham fraudster has been ordered to repay £15,000 after she admitted stealing the money from an elderly friend who trusted her as Power of Attorney.

Avril Brasher, 66, of Coronation Road, Rawmarsh was handed the order at Sheffield Crown Court today, June 7, after previously pleading guilty to fraud by abuse of position.

Suspicions were raised in 2017 after the elderly victim’s care home fees went unpaid and an investigation was soon launched.

The court heard how Brasher and the victim had known eachother for many years.

After the victim moved to a care home, Brasher offered to help manage her friend’s finances and became her Power of Attorney.

However, she then began to withdraw large amounts of cash and purchase items for herself using the victim’s money.

PC Lynn Robins from Central Neighbour Services in Rotherham, led the investigation.

She said: “Brasher completely abused her position as Power of Attorney, systematically helping herself to money over a period of years.

“The victim has sadly now passed away with the knowledge that someone who claimed to be her friend betrayed her in such a cruel way.”

It is said that Brasher showed no remorse throughout the investigation.

PC Robins continued: “Before she died, the victim told us how she simply wanted justice for what Brasher had done”.

“Working with Rotherham Council and the Office Of Public Guardian, we have been able to seek justice on the victim’s behalf and on behalf of her family.

“I want to provide reassurance that we will work tirelessly to bring offenders to justice and protect the most vulnerable members of our community.”

Brasher has until 5 November 2019 to repay the money or she face the courts once again.