Rotherham man jailed for raping 15-year-old girl on a field on their way to McDonald's

Thomas Ball, now 19, raped the girl on a field in Wickersley, Rotherham in April 2018. She had been out with friends that evening before walking towards a McDonald's restaurant with Ball. It was while on the field that he grabbed her hair and dragged her to the ground. Despite the girl's pleas for him to stop, Ball covered her mouth and went on to rape her twice.

Ball was arrested in the early hours of the next day after his victim reported the attack to the staff in McDonald's. Despite initially denying the offences, and repeatedly protesting his innocence on social media, Ball went on to admit his actions in a preliminary hearing in January 2021.

The investigation in to the attack also unearthed further allegations of abuse against Ball from another victim. The girl accused Ball of being emotionally abusive and her disclosures to police led officers to put forward a third instance of rape. Ball was eventually charged with three counts of rape, two counts of coercive and controlling behaviour and one count of perverting the course of justice after he contacted a witness in the first rape inquiry.

During a trial at Leeds Crown Court in November 2021, Ball was found guilty of coercive and controlling behaviour and perverting the course of justice. The jury failed to reach a verdict on the third count of rape.

Detective Sergeant Laura Greatwood, investigating, said: "Both these young women were children at the time they were victims of Ball. They have both been incredibly brave throughout this investigation and through court. Ball has called them liars and slandered them on social media, increasing the anguish and pain for them both. I'm pleased he now has a substantial amount of time to sit and reflect on his actions.

"Once again, I just want to thank both victims for being so supportive throughout our investigation and for working with us. I hope this provides some element of closure for them."

Speaking about the horrific attack in 2018, Ball's victim said: "What happened to me affected me in too many different ways. Although it was nearly four years ago, the trauma still lingers and I can remember it like it was yesterday. It broke me, changed me, but also helped me learn a lot about myself and the people around me."

In her victim impact statement, Ball's second victim, who was in a relationship with him, spoke about moving on from the emotional abuse she suffered. She added: "As time has gone on I no longer blame myself. Now, when I look back, I can see how controlled and in fear I was. I hated myself for not being enough for him, but I now know that nobody deserves to be treated like that by the person that is supposed to love them."