Rotherham teenager left fighting for his life after being hit by stolen car dies

A Rotherham teenager who was left fighting for his life after being hit by a stolen car has died.

Ryan Durkin, aged 15, was struck by a silver BMW on Brinsworth Lane, Brinsworth, at around 11pm on Friday, April 19.

Ryan Durkin.

A black Seat Ibiza also travelling along Brinsworth Lane then collided with Ryan as he lay in the road.

The keen footballer and Sheffield United season ticket holder was taken to the city’s children’s hospital, where he sadly died yesterday.

Social media has been awash with tributes to Ryan last night and this morning.

Julie Parkin said: “R.I.P Ryan Durkin taken far too soon. Thoughts are with your family at this heartbreaking time. So, so sorry Diane Ball.”

Sam Matkin said: “RIP Ryan Durkin, such a sad loss to everyone. My thoughts are with you and your family. Fly high mate.”

Josh Crawford said: “Absolutely devastating news yesterday. A young man taken way too soon. R.I.P Ryan Durkin. Thoughts are with all friends and family at this shocking time.”

And Brinsworth Whitehill JFC said: “We are deeply saddened to hear the news of the passing of Ryan Durkin this evening. Our thoughts are with Ryan's family and friends during this desperately sad time. RIP Ryan.”

An online fundraising page set up in his memory has so far raised £4,649.

And The Phoenix Pavilion, where Ryan played in the Under-15s, said they would be hosting charity games today and next Saturday to raise money for his family.

“As football was something Ryan loved playing and watching, as a mark of respect all staff at the Phoenix next Saturday will be wearing football T-shirt’s / kits,” they said.

“We would love it if everyone got involved. Let’s get a good crowd, pull together as a community and show Ryan he was loved by many. Rest in Peace Ryan.”

Mitchell Hughes, 24, of no fixed abode, has been charged with causing a serious injury through dangerous driving and failing to stop after a road traffic collision.

He has also been charged with aggravated burglary, possession of an offensive weapon and wounding, relating to an incident on Friday, April 12, when the vehicle involved in the Brinsworth collision was stolen.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 1,099 of April 19.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.