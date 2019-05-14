Roundhay Park police chase driver put lives in danger before crashing into wall

Have your say

A driver collided with three cars and put pedestrians' lives in danger during a police chase on roads around Roundhay Park in Leeds.

Darius James was locked up for 18 months after a judge said he had shown a "total disregard" for people's safety.

The 29-year-old failed to pull over for police when they indicated for him to stop in the Seacroft area of Leeds, on June 10, 2017.

James sped off, failed to give way at junctions and went through red lights.

He reached 70mph on Wetherby Road as the dual carriageway was busy with traffic.

Some vehicles had to swerve out of his way to avoid a collision.

He then drove as high speeds on roads near to Roundhay Park.

He struck three cars, causing minor damage, before losing control of the vehicle and crashing into a wall.

James managed to get out of the car and ran off.

He was arrested and interviewed about the incident in February 2018 but failed to appear before magistrates to face charges.

James, of Newton Lodge, Potternewton, Leeds, was arrested on February 13 this year and found in possession of a lock knife and a small amount of cannabis.

He pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, having no licence, no insurance, possession of an offensive weapon and possession of cannabis.

James has previous convictions for drug dealing.

Christopher Moran, mitigating, said James had no previous convictions for driving offences.

He added that James had pleaded guilty to the offences at an early stage.

Jailing James, Judge Tom Bayliss, QC, said: "This took place in the vicinity of Roundhay Park.

"Anyone who knows the area will know it is purely good fortune that none of those pedestrians were injured.

"The harm caused by driving like this in busy areas of Leeds cannot be overstated.

James was also banned from driving for two years, nine months.