Roundhay street robbery: Detectives issue CCTV appeal after woman targeted in Street Lane

A woman was knocked to the ground when masked men tried to snatch rings from her fingers during a street robbery in Leeds.

Detectives today released details of the crime as they appealed for help in identifying a man pictured in CCTV images.

A police spokesman said: "Officers from Leeds District Crime Team want to speak to the man in relation to the incident in Street Lane, Roundhay, at about 2pm on Saturday, November 18.

"The victim, a 57-year-old woman, was walking to her car when she was approached by masked men who had pulled up in a grey Audi A5.

"They knocked her to the ground and tried to take rings from her fingers but failed. They then stole a Rolex watch from her wrist and her handbag before returning to the car and fleeing the scene.

"The victim suffered injuries to her face and wrist as a result of the incident."

Anyone who recognises the man shown in the images is asked to contact PC 3279 Adrian Bromley, of Leeds District Crime Team, via 101 and quote crime number 13170539864.

Alternatively, information can be passed on to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.