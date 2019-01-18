Scarborough CCTV appeal: Cash stolen from elderly woman's purse in Market Hall toilets

Police have released a CCTV image of the woman they want to trace after a large amount of cash was stolen from an elderly woman's purse in Scarborough.

North Yorkshire Police said the money was taken from the purse in the toilets of the Market Hall in St Helen’s Square between 3.22pm and 3.27pm on November 24 last year.

Police in Scarborough want to identify the woman in this CCTV image.

A spokesman today said: "The victim, a woman in her late eighties, accidentally left her purse in the toilets and when it was later found, the cash from the purse had been stolen.

"Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the women in the image as they believe she will have information that will help the investigation."

Email Paul.O’Neill@Northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or call police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Paul O’Neill.

Information can also be passed on anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12180221199 when passing on information.