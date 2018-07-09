Scarborough police seek witnesses after assault at Peasholm Gap

Police in Scarborough are seeking witnesses as they investigate an assault involving two women.

It happened on Peasholm Gap between 10.30pm and 10.45pm on Friday, July 6.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman today said: "We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident."

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to email eric.wilson@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Eric Wilson.

Information can also be passed on anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12180122082.