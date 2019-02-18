Scarborough police want to identify these people after shoplifters target Boyes store

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects as they investigate a shoplifting incident in Scarborough.

A man and a woman entered the Boyes store in Queent Street on December 8 last year and took various items without paying.

Police in Scarborough want to identify the two people in these CCTV images.

North Yorkshire Police today released CCTV images of the pair, who they say they have been unable to identify and consider to be suspects.

A spokesman said: "Officers from Scarborough’s Neighbourhood Policing Team would like the assistance of anyone who is able to help and identify the two people in question."

Anyone with information is asked to email Nicholas.Patrick@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or call 101, select option 2, and ask for Nicholas Patrick.

Officers investigating a shoplifting offence are keen to speak to this woman.

Information can also be passed on anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12180228842.