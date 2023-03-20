A wildlife charity has warned people to stay away from seals after four of the animals were harassed and disturbed by large crowds at Bridlington on Sunday.

One group event sat and ate their lunch next to one of the hauled-out seals and Humberside Police are investigating another, more serious incident involving deliberate disturbance.

British Divers Marine Life Rescue volunteers shared images of large numbers of onlookers crowding a seal resting on a slipway and reported that several people had gone too close to the animals to take photographs and ‘make noises’ at them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity said: “There are a lot of young seals hauled out on beaches at the moment right around the UK, including four at Bridlington. They've attracted large crowds of people gathering to take photos. We can completely understand that they're fascinating creatures but we strongly ask the public to keep their distance.

One of the Bridlington seals is crowded by the public

“Approaching them causes disruption to their rest and over an entire day means the animal will not get the sleep it needs to go back out (when ready) to feed. Therefore, losing their energy and sleep puts them into decline.

“That photograph will be long forgotten but it has a lasting effect on that animal, especially when they are approached en masse like today. The team on scene attending to the second seal had to ask the public including those who were sitting eating next to the animal to move on, but still more people approached to make noises and take more photos. We thank the public who did create space to prevent further stress while the seal was assessed and caught.

“If you spot a seal you are concerned about, please call BDMLR who have a 24/7 helpline who will send out medics to assess the animal. While waiting for them to arrive, please keep everyone as far away as possible including children and dogs. Never attempt to drag them out to water or touch them. Also try to avoid posting their location details on social media because like today, people come flocking to see the seal which causes even more disturbance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Please don't obstruct the volunteer medics who are attending the animal and please follow their guidance if they need an area clearing. It's for the seal's best interest to prevent further stress.”

Humberside Police said: “We are investigating the report of a deliberate disturbance of a seal which had beached at Bridlington shortly before midnight on Saturday 18 March 2023.

“Two boys aged 17 and a man aged 19 were detained at the scene and will be interviewed about reports of deliberately disturbing the seal.