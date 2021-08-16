Search continues for missing Yorkshire teenager as police are 'increasingly concerned'

Monika Molnar, 14, has been missing since Monday, August 9.
She was last seen leaving her home in Halifax at around 8.40pm.
There have been no further sightings of her at this time, West Yorkshire Police said.
Her disappearance is described as out of character.
She was last seen wearing black trousers and trainers and a cream coat carrying a large dark blue rucksack.
Extensive searches have been made since Monika was reported missing.
She is known to have links to the North Yorkshire area and Harrogate in particular.
It is believed she may have travelled to that area.
DI Simon Archer of Calderdale District Safeguarding said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for her.
“I want to appeal directly to Monika or anyone who sees her or who has information about her to get in contact.”
Call Calderdale CID via 101 or via the website quoting log 1649 of 9th August.