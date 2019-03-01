Search for missing 12-year-old girl in Bradford

Police are searching for a 12-year-old girl who has gone missing in Bradford.

Kacie Lawrence was last seen at her school in the Bradford South area in the early afternoon of Thursday, February 28.

She was reported missing last night after failing to return home.

Police described her as about 5ft 8ins tall with has mousey brown hair, which she usually wears high up in a ponytail.

It is believed she is wearing black trousers, black shoes and a black padded jacket and is said to look around 16 years of age.

She is not thought to have a mobile phone nor is she believed to be carrying any money or bank cards.

Police are appealing to anyone with information to contact them on 101, quoting log reference 1479 of 28 February.

