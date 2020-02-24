Search for off-road biker after high speed crash in West Yorkshire

Have your say

Police are urging an off-road biker to come forward after a high speed crash in Huddersfied.

The off-road bike smashed into a parked car at 7.40pm on Saturday, February 22, in Lascelles Hall Road.

The off-road bike involved in the crash.

The rider left the scene on the bike.

Police are concerned for the welfare of of the rider as the crash happened at high speed and there was extensive damage to the parked car.

The bike is described yellow, with ‘21’ on the front and sides.

It has replica sponsors of Dodge, Jimmy Johns and Hart and Huntington.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Anyone witnessed this collision or has knowledge of the bike or its owner, they are asked to contact the Western Area Roads Policing Unit on 101, quoting reference number 131200095832."