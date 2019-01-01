Second man appears in court over Leeds Boxing Day murder

Have your say

A SECOND man has appeared in court charged with murdering 30-year-old Maksym Polomka in Leeds on Boxing Day.

Pawel Stragowski, 27, appeared at Leeds Magistrates' Court this morning (Tues Jan 1) in connection with the death of Mr Polomka, a Polish national who had been living in Beeston.

He died after being seriously injured in an assault following a disturbance on Robb Street, Beeston, in the early hours of December 26.

Stragowski, who was dressed in a grey sweatshirt and grey jogging bottoms, spoke via a Polish interpreter and confirmed he is Polish.

He spoke only to confirm his name, age and address as Coleshill Way, Bradford, during the four-minute hearing.

Magistrates remanded Stragowski in custody to appear at Leeds Crown Court on Thursday (January 3).

Tomasz Dybicz, 29, from Beeston, has previously appeared before magistrates after being charged with murdering Mr Polomka.

A 31-year-old man who was also arrested has been released without charge.