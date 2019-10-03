Second man charged in murder investigation over missing woman Susan Howells

Have your say

Two men have now been charged in connection with the suspected murder of a missing woman from Yorkshire.

Susan Howells, from Harrogate, was last seen in February earlier this year.

Detectives now suspect 51-year-old Susan was murdered and have been carrying out enquiries across the Bradford and Doncaster areas.

West Yorkshire Police confirmed on Tuesday that Dale Tarbox was charged with Susan's murder, and have now said another man, 60-year-old Keith Wadsworth, has been charged with preventing a lawful and decent burial.

Tarbox, 39, of Station Road, Doncaster, and Wadsworth, of Dunscroft in Doncaster, appeared at Leeds Crown Court today (Thursday) accused of the charges.

Both Tarbox and Wadsworth were remanded into custody and are due to appear in court again on Wednesday, October 30.

A 63-year-old woman who was also arrested in connection with Miss Howells' disappearance and has been released pending further enquiries.

Investigations into Susan's disappearance remain ongoing in Bradford and Doncaster.