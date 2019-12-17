Second man charged with murder of Tcherno Ly in Chapeltown

A second man has been charged with murder of Tcherno Ly in Chapeltown.

21-year-old Tcherno, from Hunslet, died after he was stabbed shortly before 10pm on Sunday August 25.

21-year-old Tcherno Ly was stabbed to death in August.

Hussein Semusu, 20, of Grange Avenue, Chapeltown, has now been charged with murder in relation to his death.

He has also been charged with possession of an offensive weapon.

Semusu appeared at Leeds Magistrates Court today and was remanded in custody.

He appear at Leeds Crown Court tomorrow.

Beni Nami, 19, of Nassau Place, Chapeltown, is currently remanded in custody after previously being charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon in relation the incident.

-> Murder trial date set for teenager accused of stabbing Tcherno Ly to death during Leeds West Indian Carnival weekend

Officers have asked anyone with information to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via 101 quoting Operation Paveend.