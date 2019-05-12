Serious and organised crime kills more people every year than terrorism, war and natural disasters says National Crime Agency

Serious and organised crime across Britain kills more people every year than terrorism, war and natural disasters combined, the National Crime Agency has said,

The agency will launches its annual National Strategic Assessment (NSA) on Tuesday, which is expected to expose how organised criminals are exploiting advances in technology.

The NSA will show how organised criminals commit a multitude of crimes, dominate communities and chase profits using old-style violence as well as adopted new methods.

NCA director general Lynne Owens said: "People should understand that serious and organised crime kills more of our citizens every year than terrorism, war and natural disasters combined.

"It is chronic and corrosive, and the message needs to be heard by everyone.

"Against a backdrop of globalisation, extremism and technological advances, serious and organised crime is changing fast and law enforcement needs significant new investment to help combat it.

"This is the most comprehensive assessment we have ever produced and describes in detail the growing and ever-changing nature of the threat posed by serious and organised crime - to individuals, to communities and to wider society."

The NSA draws on information and intelligence from sources across law enforcement, as well as many public and private sector organisations.

The launch will feature McMafia author Misha Glenny, who will chair a panel of speakers including Mrs Owens, National Police Chiefs Council lead for serious and organised crime and Merseyside Police chief constable Andy Cooke, and NSPCC chief executive Peter Wanless.

According to the NCA, the event will reveal the changing nature of organised crime and its wholesale undermining of Britain's economy, integrity, infrastructure and institutions.