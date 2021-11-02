PC James Bee, PC Helen Dixon, Sergeant Mitchell Walker, PC Ian Sweeney, PC Paul Arthur, PC John Chase and PC Chris Grady were all involved in the incident in Grimsby and Scunthorpe in 2020 that ended with Kevin Young being jailed.

During a pursuit in Grimsby, Young reached speeds of 110mph after he became obsessed with his ex-wife and would not accept that their 20-year marriage was over. During the incident he drove on the wrong side of the road, breached white lines and could be seen dousing himself with petrol.

The seven Humberside Police officers jointly nominated for their role in detaining Kevin Young

Before approaching him, PC Grady had already acquired a fire extinguisher from a local maintenance man. He tried negotiating with Young, along with PC Walker, but the suspect quickly lit his own petrol-soaked clothes and became engulfed in flames. The pair threw him to the ground, and without a thought for their own safety, put the fire out. Special Constable Bee and PC Sweeney helped detain Young while PC Chase administered first aid.

Young, of Chelmsford Avenue, Grimsby, admitted stalking, breaching a restraining order and dangerous driving and was jailed for two years in March last year and given an indefinite restraining order.

Humberside Police Federation chair Lee Sims said the officers who attended the incident that night deserve to be praised for their courage and professionalism: “It was an extremely dramatic and fast-moving event that could have ended very differently. Thankfully - due to the work of our colleagues - the offender was prevented from doing himself or anyone else any serious harm.

“Officers never know what the call will be or how an incident will unfold but our Humberside Police heroes dealt with what came at them with serious skill and determination.

“Congratulations to all our brave police officers involved for their superb work. They truly are a magnificent seven and we look forward to them rightly being recognised in London later this year.”

The National Police Bravery Awards honour officers from across England and Wales who have performed outstanding acts of bravery while on or off duty.