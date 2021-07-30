Main Street, Towton

The girls were being driven by a 17-year-old boy when their silver Ford Fiesta crashed in the village of Towton, near Tadcaster, at 12.45am.

The car struck both a parked vehicle and a wall.

All five teenagers were taken to hospital but none of their injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

The Fiesta was thought to be travelling with a grey Vauxhall Corsa along the A162 from Sherburn-in-Elmet and North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses who saw either or both cars on the A162 or Main Street, Towton to come forward.

Officers would also like to hear from anyone who has dashcam footage or personal CCTV that may have captured the incident or the lead-up to the collision.

Contact North Yorkshire Police via email to [email protected] or call 101 and pass information for incident number 12210170836