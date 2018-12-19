Seventh burglary at Valley Gardens cafe in Harrogate

Have your say

POLICE are appealing for information after the latest in a string of burglaries at the cafe in the Valley Gardens at Harrogate.

North Yorkshire Police said there have been seven burglaries at the Magnesia Well Tea Room since March 2017, with repair costs totalling around £6,000.

The latest burglary happened between 10pm and 10.40pm on October 18, but police only released details today (Dec 19).

Police said the latest burglary involved two young men, believed to be teenagers.

Police said raiders smashed their way into the cafe and stole low-value items of food.

Contact North Yorkshire Police with information on 101, quoting reference number 12180195353.