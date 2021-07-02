Police were called following concerns for the welfare of a 15-year-old girl in a hotel in Manchester city centre after she was spotted with Amjid Hussain, in January 2020.

Officers and attended and found Hussain, 28, of Ebony Street, Blackburn, with the girl in a private room. He was subsequently arreste on suspicion of rape and a number of mobile devices were seized.

Analysis revealed that between 2018 and 2020 he had been engaging in sexual communication with two additional teenage girls via a social media app.

Amjid Hussain.

On one occasion, in December 2019, Hussain had met one of the girls at a hotel in Leeds and during this meeting; he paid for the sexual services of a child.

Hussain, 28, of Ebony Street Blackburn pleaded guilty to grooming and engaging in sexual communication with a child, grooming and sexual activity with a child and paying for the sexual services of a child.

He was sentenced to 10 years in prison at Manchester Crown Court yesterday.

He will also be on the sex offenders register for life.

Detective Chief Inspector, Simon Moyles of GMP’s City of Manchester’s Complex Safeguarding Hub said: “I would like to thank the victims for their bravery and co-operation throughout this investigation and commend the work of the officers involved and the multi-agency work conducted across three forces to secure this conviction”

“Hussain groomed these young girls and engaged in sexual communication and activity with them to satisfy his own sexual perversion. I hope today’s sentencing provides a sense of justice to his victims and also sends a stark message that GMP will ensure anyone found to be engaging with a child in a sexual manner will face the serious consequences of their actions.”

An NSPCC spokesperson said: “Hussain’s predatory actions show how abusers use poorly-regulated social media as a tool to sexually communicate with young people, manipulate and abuse them. It highlights the need for strong, robust legislation to help protect children online.