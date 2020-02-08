'She is loved by many': Family pay tribute as 43-year-old Yorkshire woman who died following crash named

Have your say

A 43-year-old woman who was involved in a crash on the M1 earlier this week has died in hospital.

At around 6.30am on Wednesday February 5, emergency services were called to the southbound carriageway of the M1, following a collision between junctions 31 and 32.

Police

It is reported that a black Vauxhall Corsa, being driven by a 43-year-old woman, was involved in a collision with a maroon DAF HGV.

As a result of the collision, the Corsa is said to have collided with the central barrier and a subsequent collision between the car, a yellow Volvo HGV and a silver Renault Trafic occurred.

The 43-year-old woman was taken to hospital, where she sadly died yesterday (Friday), police said.

No one else was injured.

The woman has been named as Nicola Raistrick.

Her family are being supported by specially trained officers and ask that their privacy is respected at this difficult time.

Nicola’s family have described her as a ‘loving Mum, Nanna and niece'.

"She was kind, caring and thoughtful.

"She is loved by many and will be sadly missed".

Officers are still keen to hear from anyone who saw what happened, or who has dashcam footage which could assist the inquiry.

If you can help, please call 101 quoting incident number 115 of 5 February 2020.

Dashcam footage can be submitted via email to enquiries@southyorks.pnn.police.uk.