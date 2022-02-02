Joshua Wagstaff, 22, of Woolley Road, Stocksbridge, was caught trying to leave the gathering at a Sussex beauty spot last summer in his car when police broke it up - yet was over the drug drive limit.

He was charged with driving with 165mcg of MDMA per litre of blood in his system and is one of 30 people who have now been convicted following a major Sussex Police investigation into the unlicensed music event at Steyning.

He was disqualified from driving for 12 months and ordered to pay a £250 fine, £85 costs and a £34 victim surcharge.

The rave on the South Downs in June 2021

Police made around 90 arrests after responding to the scene and intercepting motorists overnight on 27 and 28 June.

Of these, 31 have so far been convicted in court, and a number of others are awaiting dates with magistrates as the investigation continues.

Chief Inspector Michael Hodder, of the Surrey and Sussex Roads Policing Unit, said: “I find it unbelievable that despite repeated warnings issued by ourselves and other forces around the country, a number of people still think it is acceptable to get behind the wheel of a vehicle while under the influence of drink or drugs.

“These people are not only risking their own lives, they are also risking the lives of other innocent road users.

“Given the sheer number of drink and drug-drivers in Steyning that evening, it’s extremely fortunate no one was killed or seriously injured on our roads. But it only takes one person to take a life.

“It is particularly concerning that the vast majority of attendees had come from Devon, Somerset, Wales and beyond, and were prepared to travel great distances while high on drink or drugs.