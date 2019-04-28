Sheffield man charged with GBH over serious assault which left former partner fighting for her life

A Sheffield man has been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent over an assault which left a woman fighting for her life.

Shaka Williams, of Brimmesfield Drive, was charged with the offence late on Friday night (April 26) in connection to the assault against a woman in the Fox Hill area earlier this month.

He is currently remanded and will appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court later this morning (Saturday 27 April).

Williams was arrested on Thursday, almost two weeks after an assault which left his former partner Britney Salim, 23, with appalling injuries including seven broken ribs, internal bleeding and swelling to the brain.

A fundraising appeal has been launched to support Britney and her young daughter Preiya, who is also Williams’ daughter.