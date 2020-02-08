Sheffield men jailed for bribing professional cricketers to fix international matches

Two men from Sheffield and an ex-professional Pakistani cricketer have been jailed for more than seven years for bribing cricketers to fix elements of international matches.

Ex-player Nasir Jamshaid, 33, from Oldbury, and Yousaf Anwar, 36, and Mohammad Ijaz, 34, from Sheffield, admitted their roles in the conspiracy following a covert investigation by the National Crime Agency (NCA).

Yousaf Anwar.

Appearing at Manchester Crown Court on Friday, Jamshaid, Anwar and Ijaz were sentenced to 17 months, three years and four months, and two years and six months respectively.

Using an undercover officer, NCA investigators identified that the group were plotting to fix elements of the 2016 Bangladesh Premier League T20 tournament which Jamshaid was due to play in.

Anwar and Ijaz developed a system by which they would identify a professional player willing to partake in an agreed fix, and the player would signal at the start of the match to confirm the fix was on.

Typically, they would charge £30,000 per fix with half of that going to the player.

The following year, the three men made further plans to fix Pakistan Super League matches being played in Dubai.

In February 2017 Anwar flew out to Dubai to meet with other professional players, including Islamabad United teammates Khalid Latif and Sharjeel Khan, who agreed to play their part in corrupting elements of a game.

Read more: Yorkshire Wildlife Trust left shocked after more than 1000 tyres dumped on West Yorkshire nature reserve

Before flying out to join them Anwar was captured on CCTV purchasing 28 different coloured cricket bat handle grips from a wholesalers in St Albans where he gave Ijaz’s name and address for the receipt. These would subsequently be used by the players as the signal to show the fix was going ahead.

The PSL fixture between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi was played in Dubai on February 9, 2017. Despite Latif originally agreeing to the fix, it was Khan who entered the crease almost five hours into the game displaying the pre-agreed signal.

Khan then carried out the fix, playing two dot balls in the first two balls of the second over, before getting out leg before wicket (LBW) for 0 in the third ball of the over.

Jamshaid was arrested by NCA officers at his home in Birmingham on February 13, while Anwar was arrested at Heathrow Airport after flying back from Dubai.

Ijaz was detained at his home in Sheffield 10 days later.

Read more: 'It's the only place you see injuries like that outside a battlefield' - police traffic officer speaks of harsh reality of fatal crashes

Jamshaid, Latif, Khan, and a fourth player, Mohammed Irfan, were all suspended by the Pakistan Cricket Board following subsequent tribunal hearings.

Ian McConnell, NCA Senior Investigating Officer, said: “These men abused their privileged access to professional, international cricket to corrupt games, eroding public confidence for their own financial gain.

“I would like the thank the England and Wales Cricket Board, International Cricket Council, Gambling Commission and Pakistan Cricket Board for their ongoing support throughout this investigation.

“Tackling corruption and bribery in its various forms is a priority for the National Crime Agency. We will vigorously pursue those involved, and target their illicit profits which are so often used to fund further criminality.”