A Sheffield MP has spoken out about the tragic deaths of two boys in Sheffield today.

The boys, aged 13 and 14, were found seriously ill in a house in Gregg House Road, Shiregreen, this morning and were taken to hospital, where they later died.

MP Gill Furniss

Four other children – aged 11, 10, three and a baby aged seven months – were also taken to hospital, where they remain this afternoon as they receive treatment.

Post mortem examinations are to be carried out to establish how the two boys died.

MP Gill Furniss said: “I am deeply saddened by the tragic incident today in my constituency.

“My deepest sympathies are with the loved ones of the children who have lost their lives and also with those who are currently in the care of Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

“Shiregreen is a strong community but I know the whole area Is deeply shaken by what has happened here.

“I would like to thank hardworking South Yorkshire Police and the NHS staff for their response in such a difficult situation.”

The house where the children were found this morning is cordoned off and under police guard while crime scene investigators examine the property.