Sheffield mum admits murdering her two sons and conspiring to murder her four other children

Sheffield mum, Sarah Barrass, admitted killing her two sons, and conspiring to murder her other four children during a court hearing held earlier today.

Wearing a black dress with pink flowers on it, Barrass sobbed as she entered guilty pleas to all eight offences she faces of conspiracy to murder; five counts of attempted murder and to the murder of her sons Blake, 14, and Tristan, 13.

During the same hearing at Sheffield Crown Court, her co-accused, Brandon Machin, 39, who is a relative of Barrass and her six children, also entered guilty pleas to the same eight counts.

The murders were carried out on May 24 this year, and all of the charges Barrass and Machin pleaded guilty to were committed between May 23 and May 24.

The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson QC, adjourned sentencing until November 12 and told the pair that they may be facing a whole life sentence.

He said: “I have no doubt that each of you, in due course, will be sentenced to several terms of life imprisonment. This may be a case, and it’s a matter for the sentencing judge, where a whole life order is imposed.”

Blake and Tristan’s cause of death has never been released by the police.

The conspiracy to murder charge relates to all six of Barrass’ children.

Her four surviving children are all under the age of 13.

The five attempted murder charges that Barrass and Machin, of no fixed abode, have pleaded guilty to relate to Blake, Tristan and to two of her surviving children.

There is a reporting restriction in place which prohibits the press and public from identifying Barrass’ four surviving children by name.

Barrass and Machin were remanded into custody until their sentencing hearing.