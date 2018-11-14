Sheffield mum in direct appeal to driver who left her daughter for dead in hit and run

The heartbroken mother of a ‘loving’ Sheffield woman killed by a hit and run driver has pleaded for those who left her daughter for dead to come forward.

Sabine Heiliger made a direct appeal to the driver of a grey Fiat Bravo which left her 28-year-old duaghter Naoma Anna Colcomb for dead when it hit her close to Sheffield city centre.

Sabine Heiliger. Picture: Scott Merrylees

Naomi, who worked as a service manager of a kitchen design company, was hit while crossing St Mary’s Gate at around 1.50am on Saturday, October 13 follwing a night out with friends.

Ms Heiliger said:”You may be able to understand that, as Naomi's mother, I feel I need to know what happened to her in as much detail as possible, to help me come to terms with this terrible thing.

“I know there is someone out there who has some information, who knows something, however small, that may be helpful.

“Please come forward. The question that keeps going round in my head is: ‘How could the driver of this car leave my Naomi, my little girl, lying on the wet, cold road, to suffer, to die, without stopping and trying to help her?

Naomi Anna Colcomb.

“You may also feel better once you have been honest about what’s happened.”

Ms Heiliger said her daughter was a keen volunteer and would often help homeless people in Sheffield having moved to the city almost four years ago.

Naomi, who was the youngest of four siblings, died at the scene of the collision, despite efforts from passers-by who tried to save her following the impact.

Ms Heiliger said her ‘heart went out’ to those who tried to help, including the emergency services.

She said Naomi has been at a friend’s house watching TV before heading to a gig where a freind was DJ.

She was heading home after the concert alone when the fatal collision took place.

Paying tribute to her daughter, Ms Heiliger added: “Naomi was the most loving daughter you can imagine; she was the centre of my life. I can’t describe how much I miss her.

“She loved Sheffield, had set up home here with her fiancé, and had lots of plans for her future. One of them was to foster children. Now, all her dreams are gone.

“She was loved by, and wil be missed, by not only her family and friends, but also by people at her work, and those she helped through volunteer ing.”