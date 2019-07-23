Have your say

As a man is quizzed today over a fatal stabbing in Sheffield, here is everything known so far:

- Lewis Bagshaw was killed in a knife attack in Sheffield on Sunday night.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder

- The 21-year-old was found injured in Piper Crescent, Southey, at 10.15pm and taken to hospital with stab wounds to his chest but could not be saved and was pronounced dead a short time later.

- Residents claim he staggered into their street seeking help after the attack and that violence may have flared elsewhere.

- A police cordon remains in place in Piper Crescent this morning and there is police activity in nearby Southey Green Road.

- Detectives have not yet confirmed the exact location of the stabbing.

- Last night a 39-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and spent the night in police custody.

- The suspect remains locked up this morning as police enquiries continue.

- Yesterday, South Yorkshire Police said the murder is being treated as a targeted attack but the force refused to be drawn on possible motives.

- Extra police officers have been deployed to the area in a bid to reassure residents of their safety.

- Lewis’ family are being supported by specialist police officers in the wake of the fatal attack.

- Floral tributes have been left in Piper Crescent, close to the spot where Lewis was found injured.

- Witnesses or anyone with information about the murder are being urged to come forward.