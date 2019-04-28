Sheffield police arrest man found to have large bag of drugs up his bottom

Police in Sheffield have arrested a man found to have a large bag of drugs up his bottom.

On Friday, officers detained a man wanted for multiple offences in the Broomhall area as part of Operation Duxford

However, after the man was taken to custody, he was later found to have a large bag of suspected drugs up his bottom.

A spokesperson joked the illicit substance was not thought to be crack.

They said: “We don't want to be the butt of the joke, but officers put themselves in the line of danger, with the male now under investigation.”

“The photo is an example of the lengths a criminal will go to.”