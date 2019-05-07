Sheffield police officer who died in horror crash was on his way to reports of a Christmas Day street brawl

Two people died after a police car travelling to reports of a Christmas Day street brawl 'lost control' and collided with another vehicle on a Sheffield road.

PC Dave Fields, aged 45, and Lorraine Stephenson, 61, both died following a crash on the A57 near Mosborough Bypass on December 25, 2017.

PC Dave Fields

Reopening inquests into the deaths at Sheffield Coroner's Court, senior coroner Christopher Dorries said the patrol car was travelling 'quite rapidly' when it span and collided with a car being driven by Mrs Stephenson's husband.

Mr Dorries said the inquest will look at a number of factors relating to 'how the police vehicle lost control'.

He added witnesses had described there being heavy rain in the area around an hour or so before the collision at around 8.20pm.

He said: "The rear of the police vehicle collided with the front passenger side of Mr Stephenson's car."

Lorraine Stephenson.

Mr Dorries added the inquest would look at other factors relating to 'aquaplaning', including the tyre pressures of the police car, its speed and the amount of water on the road.

Supt Bob Chapman, who leads South Yorkshire Police's force communications and control room, said PC Fields had been responding to reports of a group of 15 people fighting, one of whom had a metal bar.

He said: "The caller suggested the incident was getting lively."

Supt Chapman told a jury of eight women and one man that PC Fields' was one of three vehicles responding to the incident.

But he added that the first officer at the scene found nothing and all units were stood down.

The jury was told the call to stand down was made at 8.18pm - the same time as police received a 999 call reporting the crash involving PC Fields' car.

Supt Chapman agreed that there was no evidence PC Fields neither received nor acknowledged the call.

He also agreed the 999 calls about the fight and the collision both met the criteria for a rapid response.

The inquest continues