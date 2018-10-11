Sheffield teenager locked up for less than three years for stabbing 15-year-old boy to death on city estate

A teenager who stabbed another 15-year-old to death in a Sheffield street fight has been ordered to be detained for two years and eight months.

The boy, who was 15 at the time but is now 16, killed Samuel Baker in the Lowedges area of the city in May and pleaded guilty to his manslaughter last week.

Sam Baker was stabbed to death in May this year

Samuel's killing was one of a spate of knife-related deaths in Sheffield earlier this year.

The judge at Sheffield Crown Court, Mr Justice Nicklin, described Samuel's death as "another senseless death caused by knife crime".

He refused an application by The Star to lift the defendant's anonymity.

