Sheffield United striker charged with drink driving in West Yorkshire

Footballer Oli McBurnie has been charged with drink driving on a night out in West Yorkshire.

The Sheffield United striker, who lives in Leeds, is to appear at Leeds Magistrates' Court next month after he was arrested in the early hours of Friday morning.

The 23-year-old Blades star was held in police custody after a night out and charged by West Yorkshire Police.

McBurnie, 23, joined Sheffield United from Swansea in a £20 million deal over the summer.

The Scotland international was expected to play in United’s clash with Arsenal at Bramall Lane tonight (Monday) but it is now not known if he will be named in the team.

West Yorkshire Police said: "A 23-year-old Leeds man will appear before magistrates next month after being charged with a drink driving offence.

"Oliver McBurnie, from Leeds, will appear before Leeds Magistrates’ Court on November 6 after being charged with driving over the prescribed limit in Leeds in the early hours of Friday, October 18."