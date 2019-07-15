Shock as young boys find three-inch knife in Yorkshire town centre

Four young boys have been praised by police after they found a three-inch lock knife in a North Yorkshire market town.

The children, all aged 11, discovered the blade in Thirsk Market Place at around 4pm on Sunday.

The took it straight to the police station and handed it to officers.

PC Lydia Dunn, from North Yorkshire Police, said: "We are extremely impressed with the young males for doing the right thing and handing the knife into the police station.

“The lads had a calm and mature approach despite their young age, safety of others was clearly important to them and they have potentially prevented harm to others.

“I think it’s important for us to recognise the boys for their actions and I hope that it will encourage others to do the same if they ever find themselves in a similar situation having found a weapon.”

North Yorkshire Police regularly supports Operation Sceptre, the national week of action against knife crime to highlight the risks that carrying a bladed weapon can bring and encourage members of the public to hand in their weapons.

Commenting on the last week of action in March, a force spokesman said: “Even though levels of knife crime in North Yorkshire are low and we live and work in one of the safest places in England, we must not be complacent.

“All it takes is for one knife to fall in the wrong hands to have a devastating impact on many lives – not just the victim but their friends, family, community and the perpetrator as well.

“All the bladed items taken off the street of North Yorkshire during the week of action could have been potential weapons if they had got into the wrong hands – there is no risk of that now as they will all be destroyed appropriately.

“Anyone who has information on knife crime in their local community should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101.

“Alternatively information can be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

“In an emergency, always dial 999.”