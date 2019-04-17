Shocking footage as Yorkshireman break man's back throwing him down stairs in club

A man from Yorkshire broke another man's back after throwing him down some stairs on a night out.

Jermaine Allen, 30, had travelled from Bradford up to Newcastle for a night out in the city centre.

There he got into an argument with Bradley Aspin, just 19 at the time, and proceeded to throw him down the stairs in the House of Smith bar in Newcastle.

The attack happened in the Collingwood Street bar in September 2017 and left Mr Aspin, now 21, with his back broken in two places.

He is still undergoing treatment for his injuries two years on from the brutal attack.

But despite the serious injuries to Mr Aspin, who was rushed to the hospital, Allen headed back to the bar to continue partying with his group of friends.

Allen, of Brindle Close, Bradford, was caught on CCTV throwing the teenager down the stairs and leaving him in a heap at the bottom.

Police arrived at the bar but Allen managed to escape after lashing out at officers.

His associates also intervened in his arrest which led to him being able to flee on foot, Northumbria Police said.

A lengthy investigation began, with police trying to identify the thug and only knowing that he was believed to be from Bradford.

Officers spoke to witnesses, trawled through CCTV and made inquiries at local hotels before they tracked down and arrested Allen in January 2018.

A jury convicted him of grievous bodily harm following a trial at Newcastle Crown Court and last week he was jailed for four years and six months, the force said.

After the case, Mr Aspin,Cleveland, thanked police and said his injuries have had a major impact on his life, stopping him from going to the gym and playing football.

The customer services worker, from the Cleveland area, was knocked unconscious in the fall and had to wear a brace for five months afterwards.

He said: "It has massively, massively changed my life because now I have to be careful what I'm doing.

"It happened two-and-a-half years ago now but when it first happened it really badly affected me. I wasn't able to work and I couldn't socialise. I did feel depressed as I couldn't do any of my day-to-day activities.

"I am always looking over my shoulder and I don't go out drinking as much as I did because I don't want that to happen again."

Sergeant Andy Percival, of the Newcastle City Centre Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "You can clearly see on the CCTV that Allen struck his victim multiple times before forcing him down the stairs and he knew that his actions would cause serious injury.

"This was a very serious assault that has left a young man with life-changing injuries and I welcome the sentence handed down by the judge."

