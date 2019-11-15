Sickening school matron who sexually assaulted 12-year-old boy over six months is jailed

A school matron from Yorkshire who abused her position of trust and sexually assaulted a 12-year-old boy over a period of six months has been jailed.

Susan Mary Bramwell, 58, groomed the boy by getting him to go into her room at night when she worked at a school in Ripon in the early 1980s.

Bramwell, who was known by her maiden name Ackernley, was today sentenced to two years and eight months in prison after previously pleading guilty to two counts of gross indecency and two counts of indecent assault on a boy under the age of 14.

The victim bravely plucked up the courage to tell his wife about what had happened to him in 2000. He had only ever previously confided what had happened to a small number of close friends and family members.

He contacted North Yorkshire Police in February 2019 to report what had happened after reading a news report about a similar case.

He then decided to make a formal complaint a year later which instigated a detailed inquiry by North Yorkshire Police’s Non-Recent Abuse Investigation Team led by Detective Constable Ali Morris.

Bramwell was arrested at her home address in Cumbria on 24 April 2019 and she was subsequently charged.

She appeared at Harrogate Magistrates’ Court on 22 August and the case was transferred to York Crown Court.

Detective Constable Ali Morris said: “I have nothing but praise and respect for the victim in this case as he bravely sought justice for the terrible experiences he was forced into 37 years ago by Susan Bramwell – or Susan Ackernley as she was known at the time.

“She not only abused her position of trust as a school matron, she systematically groomed a vulnerable young child for her own sexual gratification which resulted in self-harm at the time and a lifetime of emotional turmoil for the victim.

“Bramwell is now facing up to the consequences of her sickening actions and this case demonstrates once again that it is never too late to report child abuse and secure justice.

“North Yorkshire Police’s Non-Recent Abuse Investigation Team is equipped to provide the essential care and support to victims no matter when they were subjected to the abuse. Even if victims do not want to make a formal complaint, we can still ensure that you receive the independent and sensitive help that is readily available.

“We are here to help you. You do not have to deal with such personal devastation alone.”

Bramwell was also placed on the sex offenders’ register.