Six sheep killed during dog attack and 17 reports of 'loose horses', West Yorkshire Police reveal

Six sheep were killed during a dog attack in just one of dozens of animal-related incidents in West Yorkshire at the weekend, police have revealed.

Wednesday, 19th January 2022, 11:39 am
In an update, West Yorkshire Police's Wildlife department confirmed there were a total of 43 incidents reported over the weekend in the county.

They included six sheep killed by a dog in Leeds and three canines reported stolen in the area.

There were a total 20 dog-related incidents, the force said, ranging from bites to being loose or dangerous.

"As always there may have been things that have been reported direct to local wildlife officers that may not be included on this report," West Yorkshire Police Wildlife added in the update on Twitter.