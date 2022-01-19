In an update, West Yorkshire Police's Wildlife department confirmed there were a total of 43 incidents reported over the weekend in the county.

They included six sheep killed by a dog in Leeds and three canines reported stolen in the area.

There were a total 20 dog-related incidents, the force said, ranging from bites to being loose or dangerous.

Six sheep were killed during an attack in Leeds. Picture: Adobe Stock.