In an update, West Yorkshire Police's Wildlife department confirmed there were a total of 43 incidents reported over the weekend in the county.
They included six sheep killed by a dog in Leeds and three canines reported stolen in the area.
There were a total 20 dog-related incidents, the force said, ranging from bites to being loose or dangerous.
"As always there may have been things that have been reported direct to local wildlife officers that may not be included on this report," West Yorkshire Police Wildlife added in the update on Twitter.