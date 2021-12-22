Skipton double murder: Couple named as man, 35, is charged with killing them at their home

David Michael Taylor, 35, appeared at York Magistrates Court this morning and his case was immediately sent to Leeds Crown Court due to the seriousness of the allegations.

He is alleged to have murdered John David and Beverley Taylor, aged in their 60s and 70s respectively, at 3 Regent Crescent in Skipton on December 21.

Regent Crescent

It is not known whether Mr Taylor lived at the same address as the victims but North Yorkshire Police have confirmed he was known to them.

The defendant was arrested at the scene shortly after the discovery of the bodies at 7.30am on Monday.

Detective Inspector Steve Menzies said: “Local residents will understandably be shocked to hear about this tragic incident. Although the investigation is at an early stage, a man has been arrested, and we are not currently looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths.

“Officers from the Neighbourhood Policing Team are conducting reassurance patrols in the area, and anyone with concerns can speak to them. I’d also ask anyone with information that could assist our enquiries to get in touch.”

Police family liaison officers are providing support to those affected, and people are asked to respect their privacy.