David Taylor, 35, appeared at Bradford Crown Court today via video link, charged with the murders of John and Beverley Taylor, both 66.

He is alleged to have killed the couple at their home on Regent Crescent in Skipton on December 21.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A provisional trial date of June 15 has been set, but Taylor has not entered a plea and he will undergo psychiatric assessments, to determine whether he is fit to stand trial.

John and Beverley Taylor

Judge Richard Mansell said Taylor will continue to be remanded in custody at HMP Hull until he next appears in court for a case management hearing on April 25.

At that hearing, the judge will be provided with an update on the psychiatric assessments.

Taylor, wearing a grey jumper, spoke only to confirm his name at today’s hearing.

Judge Mansell said: "I will not ask you to enter any plea today because investigations are ongoing into your mental state and whether you may be unfit to plea and stand trial.