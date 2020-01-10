Smiling face of man who saw in New Year by assaulting police officers in York

Have your say

Three police officers in Yorkshire saw in the New Year being assaulted by a man who had punched a woman in a hotel.

Darren Robert Hamilton smiled for the custody camera after being arrested for the assaults in York as the clock struck midnight on January 1.

Darren Robert Hamilton was sentenced to 36 weeks for assaulting members of the public and police officers over New Year in York

But the 31-year-old wasn't smiling when he was jailed for 36 weeks for the string of assaults.

Hamilton, from Stockton-upon-Tees, had been at the hotel at Station Road in York when officers were called at 11.50pm on New Year's Eve.

North Yorkshire Police said Hamilton had punched a woman and threatened staff before leaving.

READ MORE: The brutal attacks on Yorkshire's police officers in just ONE week revealed

Officers on patrol quickly located Hamilton on nearby Rougier Street, and he was arrested at 12.01am, when he assaulted the two officers and fled.

A further officer was also assaulted after catching him and handcuffing him nearby.

Hamilton appeared at York Magistrates Court on January 2, where he pleaded guilty to assault, two counts of common assault and three counts of assaulting an emergency worker.

Sentencing him to 36 weeks, magistrates also ordered Hamilton to pay a victim surcharge of £122.