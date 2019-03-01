South Yorkshire Police helicopter crew ‘used specialist camera feature’ to film people having sex and naked sunbathers

The crew on board a police helicopter used a special feature on its camera to film a couple having sex in their garden and people sunbathing naked, an expert has claimed.

David Underwood, a camera expert, told a police misconduct hearing into the behaviour of one serving officer and a former officer, camera operators on three separate flights manually controlled the camera to carry out the recordings.

PC Matthew Lucas

Mr Underwood said the crew on board each flight 'geolocked' on a woman sunbathing naked in August 2007, a couple sunbathing naked and a couple having sex in their garden in July 2008 as well as another woman sunbathing naked in July 2012.

He explained the camera operator would use the feature to fix on a specific target.

PC Matthew Lucas, a serving officer with the force, and former officer Lee Walls face a number of allegations that their conduct was a breach of the Standards of Professional Behaviour.

The hearing has previously heard that Walls was on board the helicopter for the August 2007 flight, while PC Lucas was on board in both July 2008 and July 2012.

Lee Walls

The hearing had previously heard that the crew on board on July 28, 2008, which included PC Lucas, failed to attend reports of a stolen scooter in Rotherham, and instead opted to film the couple having sex.

It also heard that fellow crew member Adrian Pogmore was jailed after admitting four charges of misconduct in a public office at Sheffield Crown Court in 2017.

Both PC Lucas and Walls were acquitted of a number of counts of misconduct in a public office.

They are both due to give evidence at the hearing, which continues.