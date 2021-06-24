PC Nabeel Khan is alleged to have "viewed intelligence" and "undertaken checks" on police computer systems for which there was "no legitimate policing purpose".

South Yorkshire Police also said the officer failed to disclose his "inappropriate associations".

In a statement on the South Yorkshire Police website, the force said: "It is alleged that the officer has viewed intelligence and undertaken checks on South Yorkshire Police computer systems. The checks were undertaken with no legitimate policing purpose and PC Khan failed to disclose his ‘inappropriate associations’.

"The matters set out above are breaches of the standards which are so serious as to justify dismissal and therefore constitute gross misconduct.

"Due to the nature of the allegations, this matter will be held in private."