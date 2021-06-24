South Yorkshire Police officer Nabeel Khan facing misconduct hearing over misuse of force computer system

A South Yorkshire Police officer is to face a misconduct hearing over allegations of misuse of the force computer system

By Lucy Leeson
Thursday, 24th June 2021, 4:45 pm

PC Nabeel Khan is alleged to have "viewed intelligence" and "undertaken checks" on police computer systems for which there was "no legitimate policing purpose".

South Yorkshire Police also said the officer failed to disclose his "inappropriate associations".

In a statement on the South Yorkshire Police website, the force said: "It is alleged that the officer has viewed intelligence and undertaken checks on South Yorkshire Police computer systems. The checks were undertaken with no legitimate policing purpose and PC Khan failed to disclose his ‘inappropriate associations’.

A generic picture of a police force control room.

"The matters set out above are breaches of the standards which are so serious as to justify dismissal and therefore constitute gross misconduct.

"Due to the nature of the allegations, this matter will be held in private."

The hearing will be held on Thursday, July 1.