Specialist officers and underwater search teams continue to look for missing teenager Mateusz Lugowski

Specialist officers and underwater search teams are continuing to look for missing teenager Mateusz Lugowski.

It has been ten days since the 16-year-old boy was last seen in the Chantry Bridge area of Wakefield.

Mateusz Lugowski was last seen on Sunday, January 19.

The last confirmed sighting of Mateusz was by two school friends, he saw him close to the river behind the Evans Halshaw garage at 4.20pm on Sunday, January 19.

He was last seen on CCTV at 3.14pm near to the Domino's Pizza in the same area.

This is the last confirmed sighting of Mateusz.

There have been no further CCTV or confirmed sighting of Mateusz since.

A number of searches including waterways are continuing as officers continue to appeal for information about Mateausz.

Resources such as specialist search officers, neighbourhood police patrols, underwater search teams, drones, dogs and helicopters have all been used in the investigation.

Detective Inspector Phil Davis of Wakefield CID said:

‘The disappearance of Mateusz is causing his family so much pain, they desperately want some news and have been out in the area where he was last seen searching for him.

‘Our focus remains on searching the area around where he was last seen in Chantry Bridge with searches by officers and mountain rescue teams taking place at key locations in the area.

‘We’re still hoping for the best outcome for Mateusz and his family and searches will remain ongoing in the coming days to find him and bring him home.

‘I would like to thank the volunteers and people who have shared our appeal on social media.’

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 or use the Live Chat facility at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contactus quoting log 1246 of 19 January.