Speeding driver caught in North Yorkshire after overtaking unmarked police car at 120mph

A speeding driver has been caught by North Yorkshire Police after overtaking an unmarked police car at 120mph.

Officers from the Operational Support Unit were driving on the A64 towards York last night (Sunday) when a Vauxhall Astra overtook them at speed.

The Vauxhall Astra was stopped by police on the A64 (Photo: NYP)

It continued to speed up to 120mph.

The unmarked car, along with officers from the Roads Policing Group, stopped the driver and he was apprehended by police.

Officers from the Operational Support Unit shared the incident on Twitter and said: "Driver will now await his court appearance and very likely a ban.

"It's a limit for a reason."