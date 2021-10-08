Speeding driver who killed a man while 'showing off' in his BMW jailed for six years

Stephen Linley, 33, was crossing the road in Leeds, when Dawood Kasuji, 28, ploughed into him at more than 55mph on October 12, 2018.

Mr Linley died at the scene due to his injuries, just 200 metres from his house.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tragically, he had planned to propose to his girlfriend, his heartbroken family said.

Stephen Linley (right) was crossing the road in Leeds when Dawood Kasuji (left) ploughed into him

Kasuji, of Batley, was sentenced for causing death by dangerous driving after a trial at Leeds Crown Court on October 7.

In a statement released after sentencing, Stephen’s family said he was a "popular young man with his life ahead of him".

They said: "He had his life exactly where he wanted it, a loving family, firm friends, supportive colleagues and a job that fulfilled him in a city he loved.

“Best of all, he had met the love of his life, his soul mate and had shared his plans with us to propose and get married. It is not just Stephen’s life that has viciously been taken from us.

"His little brother has lost his childhood through the mental trauma it has caused him, his sister has lost a supportive and loving brother, we have lost our future daughter-in-law and the prospect of grandchildren.

“Stephen’s death was sudden, violent and completely avoidable. The ripples of the damage that has been caused, the pain we have felt and will feel for the rest of our lives rolls on.

"The outcome of the case before the court will not change that, it will not bring Stephen back. “

Kasuji was carrying passengers in his BMW 325 and was "effectively showing off" when he hit Mr Linley, West Yorkshire Police said.

DC Clare Barran said: “This has been a dreadful case in which a much loved and respected man with his whole life ahead of him has been robbed of his future by another man who was effectively showing off.

“The tributes paid to Stephen speak volumes about his character and his loss continues to haunt his family to this day.

“Kasuji chose to increase their suffering by putting them through a trial and I am pleased he has been sentenced following a unanimous guilty verdict.

“I would also like to thank witnesses who came forwards and provided key information which supported the investigation and helped put Kasuji behind bars.