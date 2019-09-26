Spice dealers with weapons arsenal who 'flooded' Leeds with drugs are jailed

Two Leeds Spice dealers caught with an arsenal of weapons along with drugs worth more than £16,000 have been jailed for a total of more than eight years.

Police welcomed the sentences of the dealers who had been "flooding the streets of Leeds with spice."

Mark Baxter (left) and Luke Houghton.

Officers found weapons including two stun guns, an axe, a samurai sword,a baseball bat and nun-chucks when police raided two flats in Harehills, Leeds Crown Court heard.

Police raid homes of Leeds spice dealers

The court heard Luke Houghton produced the spice and he and Mark Baxter and Joshua Sinden supplied it to users during a five-month long conspiracy.

Police jemmied open a metal security gate before breaking the door down to neighbouring flats on St Wilfrids Avenue, Harehills, during the raid On September 13 2018, which was filmed by the Yorkshire Evening Post.

They found weapons in both flats along with around £2,000, more than one kilo of spice with an estimated street value of more than £10,500 and cannabis resin worth more than £500.

Spice seized by police

Rupert Dodswell, prosecuting, said police also raided an address at nearby St Wilfrids Garth and found large quantities of acetone, marshmallow plant and synthetic cannabis - all used in the production of spice.

Police arrested 31-year-old Houghton, Baxter, 31 and Sinden, 23.

The court heard Houghton, who lives at the house police raided on St Wilfrids Garth, admitted conspiracy to produce class B drug spice and conspiracy to supply spice.

Mr Dodswell said Baxter and Sinden were living in the two neighbouring flats on St Wilfrids Avenue at the time of the police raid.

Baxter, of North Way, Roundhay and Sinden, of no fixed abode, admitted conspiracy to supply spice.

Mr Dodswell said on January 21 this year police raided the house on St Wilfrids Garth for a second time and found spice worth more than £6,000 in a shed along with ingredients used to make spice.

Watch shocking moment driver's windscreen smashed after object thrown on M621

https://www.yorkshireeveningpost.co.uk/news/crime/watch-shocking-moment-west-yorkshire-man-had-windscreen-smashed-by-object-thrown-on-m621-1-10018578

Christopher Dunn, mitigating for Houghton, said his client was not at the top of the chain.

Allan Armbrister, mitigating for Baxter, said his client is a mechanic and a dad who could not overcome his cannabis habit and only received a small salary for his role in the enterprise.

Robert Stevenson, mitigating for Sinden, said his client got involved to pay off a drug debt and has mental health issues.

Judge Howard Stubbs QC jailed Houghton for five-years-and-five-months.

Baxter was jailed for two-years-and-eight months and Sinden was handed a 21-month jails sentence, suspended for two years.

Sinden must also comply with a three month 10pm to 6.30am curfew and complete 140 hours unpaid work.

Speaking after the sentencing hearing, Inspector Phil Jackson, of Leeds District CID, said: “These men were involved in a large-scale drug-dealing operation that played a significant part in flooding the streets of Leeds with spice.

“As part of wider work to tackle the problem, we deployed specialist officers to the city centre where they used a range of tactics to identify those involved in the supply of the drug to users.

“Over a period of weeks they painstakingly built up a comprehensive picture of those involved which provided the basis for the successful warrants at their addresses and the significant seizures of spice along with other evidence of widespread dealing.

“We hope the sentences these men have received will provide some reassurance to the community and send a very clear warning to others of the penalties they can expect if they involve themselves in this criminal trade.”

Chief Inspector Richard Padwell, who heads neighbourhood policing for Leeds city centre, said: “Psychoactive substances like spice present real dangers to users, many of whom are some of the most vulnerable members of society frequenting the streets of the city centre.

“Like many other cities, we were seeing a stark and visible increase in the number of incidents related to the use of this drug on the streets and recognised the need for a comprehensive partnership approach to tackle it.

Man found asleep in car parked 'unusually' on Leeds road tells court 'I was off my face on drugs'

“The successful work by our Serious Organised Crime Unit to tackle those dealing Spice has been just one part of our approach.

“We continue to be acutely aware of the vulnerability of those who are using this drug on the streets who often have a variety of complex needs.

“The work of the Street Support Team, which brings together the police and a range of key partner agencies, continues to target the underlying issues such as homelessness, rough sleeping and addiction, as well as the crime and anti-social behaviour that is often linked to the use of spice.

“At the same time, we recognise that everyone has the right to feel safe where they live, work and socialise, and the police and our partner agencies will continue to take the issue very seriously and are committed to doing everything we can to address the problem.”